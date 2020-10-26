e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Three held for running IPL betting racket in Goa

Three held for running IPL betting racket in Goa

The police claimed that the trio had accepted bets to the tune of ₹1.17cr from their customers based in Gujarat

cities Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 15:43 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
         

Three persons, all hailing from Gujarat, were arrested by the Goa Police Crime Branch for allegedly running a betting racket based on outcomes of the ongoing Indian Premier League.

“Shakti Punjabi, Vishal Ahuja and Hitesh Keshwani, all residents of Gandhidham, Gujarat, were found accepting IPL bets on mobile phones. They were entering these bets on a high tech computer software in their laptop. They all have been arrested,” Superintendent of Police Shobit Saksena said.

The police claimed that the trio had accepted bets to the tune of ₹1.17cr from their customers based in Gujarat. This is the fifth such raid in Goa this season alone. Prior to this, bookies operating from Goa with clients in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Delhi were arrested.

tags
top news
Will give momentum to growth in Bihar, if voted to power, says Nitish Kumar
Will give momentum to growth in Bihar, if voted to power, says Nitish Kumar
Nehru-Gandhi dynasty never respected the PM’s office: JP Nadda
Nehru-Gandhi dynasty never respected the PM’s office: JP Nadda
Corruption taking place right under Nitish Kumar’s nose, says Chirag Paswan
Corruption taking place right under Nitish Kumar’s nose, says Chirag Paswan
Sensex plunges 540 points; Reliance Industries tanks 4 per cent
Sensex plunges 540 points; Reliance Industries tanks 4 per cent
Actor Payal Ghosh joins Union minister Ramdas Athawale’s party
Actor Payal Ghosh joins Union minister Ramdas Athawale’s party
Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper arrive in New Delhi for India-US 2+2 dialogue
Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper arrive in New Delhi for India-US 2+2 dialogue
India’s Covid-19 fatality rate at lowest since March 22: Health ministry
India’s Covid-19 fatality rate at lowest since March 22: Health ministry
Bihar: Tejashwi offers onion garland to CM Nitish, Chirag questions liquor ban
Bihar: Tejashwi offers onion garland to CM Nitish, Chirag questions liquor ban
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateIPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In