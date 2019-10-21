Three killed, at least 16 injured as bus with voters hits truck on Mumbai-Pune e-way

cities

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 12:00 IST

PUNE: Three persons were killed and at least 16 injured when a bus rammed a stationary truck in the shoulder lane of Mumbai-Pune expressway on Monday at around 4.45 am.

The people in the bus were headed from Mumbai to Patas in Pune district to cast their votes, highway police said. The injured were rushed to Pavana Hospital, Lokmanya Hospital, Nigdi and the Ozarde Trouma Centre.

Anis Sheikh, one of the persons who helped the victims, said, “The truck was stationary as its tyre had punctured. The driver of the truck was changing the tyre and the bus driver seems to have lost control over the bus and rammed it into the truck.”

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 12:00 IST