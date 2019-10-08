Three killed in car-auto crash in Patiala village

cities

PATIALA

Three persons were killed after a Swift car hit an auto-rickshaw near Shergarh village in Patran, around 60km from district headquarters.

The accident took place on Sunday evening when the victims were returning home. They were rushed to Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. While one person died on Sunday evening, two others died on Monday.

Sham Lal, 45, Rajesh Kumar, 41, and Manjeet Singh, 31, all residents of Arno village in Patran, were travelling in the auto-rickshaw.

Police said seven persons were boarding the auto-rickshaw.

Police said Sham Lal and his relative Rajesh Kumar worked as waiters. They were returning from a function at Patran, said police. Manjeet, his wife, Mandeep, their three-year-old son and two other women boarded the auto near Kaithal turn.

Darbara Singh, in-charge of Tharua police post said Manjeet died around 10.30pm on Sunday while other two succumbed to their injuries on next day. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified car driver at Patran police station, he said.

COUPLE DIES IN FAZILKA ROAD ACCIDENT

FEROZEPUR: A couple died after being hit by a car in Fazilka on Tuesday morning.

Parveen Kumar, 43, a chemist, and his wife Suman, 41, a lecturer in government school, were walking along a road at Khuhi-Khera village, about 18km from Fazilka, when a speeding car coming from the Abohar side hit them before ramming into a rickshaw-puller.

While the couple died in a hospital, the rickshaw-puller is being treated and his condition is stated to be stable.

Driver of car (DL-80-B-8113) Raghav has been booked under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC. He was later released on bail.

