Three policemen assaulted in Mumbai in 24 hours

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:32 IST

Three policemen were assaulted in Mumbai in a day while performing their duties.

The first incident took place on Friday around 12.30pm near Cotton Exchange at LT Marg, where a 54-year-old constable was assaulted by two people. According to LT Marg police, constable Eknath Karde, who is attached with Kalbadevi traffic division, stopped a biker for not wearing helmet.

“The bike rider and the woman riding pillion started arguing with Kharde. Soon a crowd gathered at the spot. According to one of the men in the crowd, the constable abused the woman, following which she hit the constable,” an officer from LT Marg police station said.

“A video was recorded by a passerby in which the woman is seen grabbing the constable’s collar and slapping him. Later, a woman constable came to the spot to stop the pillion rider,” said the officer.

Following the incident, the police booked both the accused, identified as Mohsin Khan, 26, and Sadvika Tiwari, 30, under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested them.

In the second incident, 32-year-old police constable Amar Khatle, attached with the state reserve police force (SRPF), was assaulted by a man who was consuming liquor at Powai lake, near NTPC junction. The police later arrested the accused – 23-year-old Amit Rawat –under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 85 (1) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Senior inspector Vijay Dalvi from Powai police station said, “Rawat was drinking alcohol near the lake. Khatle, who was deployed there to keep a check on antisocial elements, saw the man and asked him to leave the place. Rawat got angry and began assaulting and abusing Khatle in an inebriated state. Khatle later called other police personnel for help, following which the accused was arrested.”

The third incident took place at Mazagaon circle, Byculla, around 12am where a 31-year-old constable, Pratap Patil, attached with Byculla police station, was assaulted by two men who were in inebriated state.

Dinesh Kadam, senior inspector from Byculla police station, said,” While the constable was patrolling, he saw the two men arguing with a hotel staff to open the hotel as they were hungry. The constable asked the two men to leave the spot but they assaulted him.”

Patil contacted his team and asked for additional reinforcement. After a while, a team of police came and arrested the accused, identified as Pandharinath Dhuri, 35, a resident of Naigaon and Manish Gurav, 27, a Nallasopara resident.