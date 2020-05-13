e-paper
TMC changes discharge rule for Covid patients from slums

cities Updated: May 13, 2020 00:00 IST
Megha Pol
The Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to discharge asymptomatic patients, especially those living in the slums and congested areas, only after they test negative in the second or third test. It will also ensure that there is proper arrangement for home quarantine for such patients. The decision has been taken so that patients are completely cured and do not infect others in the slum, where there is hardly any space for social distancing.

A meeting of guardian minister Eknath Shinde, mayor and civic officials was held on Tuesday, when the decision was taken to restrict the spread of disease in slum pockets.

Shinde said, “The central government had decided that asymptomatic patients can be discharged after seven or eight days without testing if they still do not develop any symptom and the patient are home quarantined for seven days. We decided to change this as it would lead to increase of infection in the slum pockets. Patients from slums or congested area will not be discharged till they test negative.”

A research committee will be formed to reduce death rate among patients above 50 years of age.

Shinde added, “TMC will bear the medical expenses of nurses, doctors and other medical staff who test positive. We will focus on increasing medical staff and ambulance facility to deal with the increasing number of cases.”

