e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / TMC sends show-cause notice to Kalwa hospital

TMC sends show-cause notice to Kalwa hospital

cities Updated: May 05, 2020 23:18 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

The Thane civic commissioner has sent a show-cause notice to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for handing over the body of a suspected Covid patient without following proper protocol.

The patient tested positive after the funeral which was attended by many.

This is second such incident where the hospital has handed over the body to the relatives without following protocol for suspected coronavirus patients.

A 50-year-old man from Wagale Estate had trouble breathing and was admitted to the hospital. The doctors suspected he had suffered a heart attack. The man died on April 30 during treatment. His test report came on May 3 and he had tested positive for coronavirus. And, many relatives had attended his funeral.

An official from Thane Municipal Corporation said, “The civic commissioner has sent show-cause notice to the dean and medical superintendent of the hospital as the body was handed over without any precaution.”

An official from Kalwa hospital said that they have not received the notice yet.

top news
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir at NAM Summit was ‘propaganda exercise’, says govt
Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir at NAM Summit was ‘propaganda exercise’, says govt
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities