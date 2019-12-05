Trader’s burnt body found near his car in Tarn Taran

cities

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 23:29 IST

The burnt body of a 27-year-old man was found near Booh Havelian village on the Patti-Harike road on Thursday morning.

The police identified the body of Anoop Singh of Waheguru City on Chabhal Road in Amritsar on the basis of his car which was parked along the road.

Anoop’s family said he left home around 11 pm on Wednesday for Delhi for a business-related work.

His father Tarlok Singh, 60, said the family runs a soft drink business in the Gate Hakima area of Amritsar. “Anoop left home in his car (PB-02-CL-9351) for Delhi on Wednesday night. In the morning, I called Anoop on his cellphone, but he didn’t pick up the phone. Around 9am, I got a call from a number informing about a burnt body being found near our car, said Tarlok, adding that his son was murdered and his body was put afire to eliminate evidence.

Superintendent of police (SP headquarters) Jagjit Singh Walia and other police officials reached the spot and started investigation. Walia said Anoop’s wedding was scheduled in February.

Police are investigating a personal enmity angle in the case and are scanning Anoop’s call details.

A senior police official said preliminary investigation suggests that the murder was committed by someone who was known to the family.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya said the case will be cracked soon. Police have booked unidentified persons under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Harike police station.

The superintendent of police said there were some cuts on the burnt body which shows the deceased might be killed with sharp-edged weapons before being set on fire.