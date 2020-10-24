Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, of faking, news

cities

Chandigarh cop turns snake catcher, winning hearts

Living up to the Chandigarh Police motto, We care for you, constable Krishan Triyala turned snake-catcher for residents the other day. After spotting a black snake, panicky residents of Darshani Bagh in Manimajra called up the police for help. Posted at the beat box, constable Krishan was prompt to turn up with his team. When residents told him that the snake is hiding in the bushes near a pipe, the cop did not waste a second in catching the snake and carefully put it in a gunny bag, much to the respite of residents.

After boycotting MC House meet, BJP members go incommunicado

There was an eerie silence in the Chandigarh BJP rank and file last Tuesday after 18 of the 20 party councillors boycotted the general House meeting. The meeting was scheduled for 2pm. But when only one BJP councillor turned up by 2.30pm, mayor Raj Bala Malik adjourned the meeting. Generally a call away and always keen to respond to media queries, the BJP councillors didn’t respond to calls nor to messages as mediapersons started calling them up, looking for conclusive answers. The party’s Chandigarh chief, Arun Sood, too was incommunicado. It was only late in the evening that murmurs of the party issuing a press statement started doing the rounds. Finally, the press note landed at 8pm after which BJP councillors started calling back.

Heartbroken, owner announces Rs 20,000 reward for dachshund

Sukhjinder Kaur, a resident of Sector 68, Mohali, has announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for anybody finding her dachshund, Dudo, who was snatched by two motorcyclists while she was walking him on October 18. The heartbroken owner has put up posters around town and shared the word on social media. She has even appealed to the snatchers to return her pet and take the reward. Though police have registered the case, there is still no sign of the dog despite the incident being captured on CCTV camera.

Ramlila gets new script after audience pre-empts dialogues

The Navyug Ramlila and Dussehra Committee, Sector 7, Chandigarh, was one of the few stage performances since the start of the Navratras. Director Pardeep Kumar said that people had been watching the performance for years so much so that now they have memorised the dialogues. “The audience was stealing the thunder of our actors, pre-emptively speaking the dialogue before the character could. I had to rewrite the script last year so that this would stop,” he said. This year, the number of visitors has dropped drastically as compared to previous years, but Kumar is satisfied with his troupe’s performance.

Break from Covid testing in markets during festive season

Amid the festival season and growing rush in the markets, the Chandigarh health department is not in favour of deploying Covid-19 mobile testing teams in the city’s shopping areas. Senior officials say it will lead to chaos in the markets even if one person tests positive among hundreds. “Arranging resources is not an issue but we need to keep in mind such decisions do backfire. It will do more harm than good. Anybody can walk in to get tested at sampling centres across the city,” a senior official said.

Pandemic delays PU’s budget preparation

The preparation of the revised budget for 2020-21 is getting delayed this year. The second meeting of budget estimates committee is yet to be held. Last year, the meeting of board of finance (BoF) was held in August, however this time, the BoF has not met yet to finalise the budget.

