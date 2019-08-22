Trio stabs 32-yr-old, rob ₹20K, phone

cities

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:57 IST

Gurugram Three men riding a scooter allegedly stabbed a 32-year-old man and snatched ₹20,000 and a cellphone from him in M-block, South City-1, on Tuesday. Police said that the man sustained a minor injury and his condition is stable.

According to the police, Mohit Kumar, the victim, of Alwar in Rajasthan stays at a rented room in Silokhera village and runs a grocery shop there.

The incident took place around 10pm on Tuesday, when he had shut his shop and was going to his room.

“Three men came and held me from behind. They asked for my valuables. When I refused, they began beating me. One of them snatched ₹20,000 cash from the pocket of my trousers , while another snatched my cellphone. When I tried to resist, the third man stabbed me in the stomach with a knife. They fled the spot on a scooter,” Kumar said in the first information report (FIR).

Rajender Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 40 police station, said, “The victim could not see the faces of the suspects as the spot was dark. They are yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 379B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 40 police station on Wednesday.

In another incident, three motorcycle-borne men allegedly snatched ₹12,000 from a 22-year-old man at gunpoint near exit number eight of National Highway-8 on Tuesday.

According to the police, Vikas, the victim, is a resident of Baldev Nagar in Sector 7 and works at a shop on Mehrauli-Gurugram (MG) Road.

The incident took place on Tuesday, when he was going towards Iffco Chowk from the shop. “I was standing on the roadside as my motorcycle ran out of fuel. Three men on a motorcycle approached me and one of them aimed a gun at me. They took ₹12,000 I had on my person,” Vikas said in the first information report (FIR).

Satbir Singh, ASI, Sadar police station, said, “The suspects are yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered under sections 379B and 34 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act was filed at Sadar police station on Wednesday.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 19:57 IST