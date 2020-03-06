e-paper
Truck turns turtle on Pune-Satara highway, two dead

Truck turns turtle on Pune-Satara highway, two dead

Mar 06, 2020 21:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Pune On Friday at 5.45 am, two borewell diggers were killed while 10 were injured when a container turned turtle near the Khambataki tunnel on the Pune-Satara highway.

The police have identified the truck as bearing number MH 11 AL 4466 and the deceased have been identified as Raghurai Rawat and Govind Rawat, both residents of Tamil Nadu.The police have booked owner Senthilkumar Gondal and Sailadurai Saidan under Sections 304 (2),279,337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA).

“Two people lost their lives while three have sustained serious injuries and seven, minor injuries,” said Hanumant Gaikwad, assistant police inspector (API) investigating officer.

According to Satara police the accident took place on the sharp S turn that has been the cause of multiple accidents in the recent past. The police have alerted commuters and have requested the state government and highway authorities to carry out corrective measures at the spot. The two deaths have taken the total death toll of the spot to 85 since 2008.

The injured have been admitted to Khandala rural hospital and are currently under observation.

According to the police, when the truck was taking a turn at the bend near the tunnel, the gear box broke and the driver lost control. The wheels his the concrete railing and turned turtle.

Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24-hours
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
Tahir Hussain, suspect in IB staffer’s murder, sent to 7-day police custody
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
