TV journalist, two others arrested for wife’s murder in Etawah

cities

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:15 IST

A Delhi-based TV journalist, along with two others, was arrested for his wife’s murder in Etawah, the police said on Thursday.

Ajitesh Mishra, who worked for a news channel, was arrested with his alleged lover, employed by the same channel, and another journalist Akhil Kumar Singh, the police said.

Senior superintendent of police, Etawah, Santosh Mishra said Mishra planned the murder and Akhil Kumar Singh executed it as he was familiar with the victim.

Ajitesh’s wife Divya Mishra, 27, was found murdered in the TV journalist’s family home in Katra Bal Singh locality of Etawah on October 14.

Divya’s father-in-law Pramod Mishra found the body. She had injuries on the head, face and hands. Circumstantial evidence suggested she had put up resistance.

The SSP said Ajitesh confessed to the crime and added that his relationship with his wife was strained because of his alleged affair with another woman, who worked for the same channel.

Before she came to Etawah on October 9, Divya had heated arguments with the paramour over the phone following which he planned the murder with Akhil and the paramour, Ajitesh said, according to the police.

Ajitesh sent Akhil to Etawah on October 14 and Divya allowed him to enter the house as she knew him from before. As they spoke, Akhil picked up the flower pot and attacked Divya, who fought back but fainted, the police said.

Taking her for dead, Akhil left the house. Ajitesh’s ailing grandmother was in the house but she could not hear or see anything, the police said.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 22:15 IST