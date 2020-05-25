e-paper
Two arrested for firing at man in Diva

cities Updated: May 25, 2020 22:29 IST
Anamika Gharat
Two men were arrested over a firing incident in Diva on Sunday night. One of them fired three rounds over a social media post.

According to the Mumbra police, Akshay Patil, 30, called Dinesh Munde, 31, to have a drink together. They live in the same area. After Munde reached the spot, Patil came on a bike with his friend Dipesh Bhatia, 20, and started shouting at Munde. “I have called you to show my power,” said Patil and fired three rounds at Munde.

Munde was unhurt and lodged a case at the police station.

A police officer at Mumbra police station said, “We immediately formed a team to arrest the accused. We arrested Patil and Bhatia under Sections 307, 507, 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused have a criminal background.”

