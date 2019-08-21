Two arrested with illegal liquor worth ₹50 lakh

cities

Greater Noida: Police Wednesday arrested two persons in Jarcha with a huge illegal liquor consignment worth about ₹50 lakh. The suspects were identified as Dugra (26), a resident of Barmer in Rajasthan, and Tejendra Singh (28), a resident of Ahmedgarh in Punjab.

They were transporting in a truck and a mini-truck 630 cartons of liquor, meant for sale in only in Haryana, to Bihar. Police have seized the vehicles and the contraband.

Anil Kumar, station house officer, Jarcha police station, said they received a tip-off about the movement of liquor smugglers from informers. “We deployed a team near Chauna village in the morning. Dugra reached there in a mini-truck. The police personnel signalled him to stop for checking. Kumar said during checking, police found 230 cartons of liquor in the vehicle. “He failed to produce papers for the consignment and, so, he was arrested,” the SHO said.

During questioning, Dugra revealed that one Tejendra Singh would be reaching with another consignment of liquor in a truck. “The police team stationed themselves at the spot and intercepted the truck, which had around 400 cartons of liquor,” he said.

The two suspects revealed that they worked for the liquor mafia. “They were paid around ₹50,000 for transporting the liquor from one state to another. They mostly used WhatsApp calls to evade surveillance,” Kumar said.

Police said they have registered a case against the suspects under Sections 60, 63, and 72 of Excise Act and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. “They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. We have launched a search to arrest other members of the mafia,” a police officer said.

