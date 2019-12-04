e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Two bikers snatch ₹2,000, chain from man at gunpoint

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2019 19:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: Two unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly snatched ₹2,000 cash, a gold ring and a chain from a 30-year-old man at gunpoint on Jharsa flyover in Sector 40 on Tuesday. The miscreants had covered their faces during the incident, the police said.

According to the police, Atul Kumar Misra, the victim, is a native of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, and currently staying in a rented house at Raj Nagar in the city. He works in the IT department of a private company in Gurugram.

The incident took place around 5am when he was returning to his residence on scooter after finishing his shift.

“I was riding my scooter towards Raj Nagar. When I was on Jharsa flyover, two men on a motorcycle came and stopped in front of my scooter. The man who was riding pillion aimed a pistol at me. He took away my ring, chain and ₹2,000 and then fled the spot with his accomplice. I was not able to see their motorcycle’s registration number. The man, riding pillion, was wearing a helmet and the other one was wearing a mask to cover his face. After the incident, I went home and called police helpline number,” Misra said in the first information report (FIR).

The police said that there were no CCTV cameras installed near the Jharsa flyover. “We are trying to identify and arrest the suspects. The victim was not able to see their face. No CCTV footage of the incident is available,” said Pawan Kumar, station house officer, Sector 40 police station.

A case was registered under sections 379B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Sector 40 police station on Tuesday, the police said.

top news
P Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail after 105 days on bail from Supreme Court
P Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail after 105 days on bail from Supreme Court
18 Indians feared killed in gas tanker blast at factory in Sudan’s Khartoum
18 Indians feared killed in gas tanker blast at factory in Sudan’s Khartoum
BJP MP Ravi Kishan calls India ‘Hindu Rashtra’ amid Citizenship Bill row
BJP MP Ravi Kishan calls India ‘Hindu Rashtra’ amid Citizenship Bill row
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
‘There’s evidence’: Gadkari reacts on Chidambaram’s bail, recalls false cases
‘There’s evidence’: Gadkari reacts on Chidambaram’s bail, recalls false cases
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly sessionChinmayanand

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities