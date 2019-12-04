Two bikers snatch ₹2,000, chain from man at gunpoint

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 19:28 IST

Gurugram: Two unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly snatched ₹2,000 cash, a gold ring and a chain from a 30-year-old man at gunpoint on Jharsa flyover in Sector 40 on Tuesday. The miscreants had covered their faces during the incident, the police said.

According to the police, Atul Kumar Misra, the victim, is a native of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, and currently staying in a rented house at Raj Nagar in the city. He works in the IT department of a private company in Gurugram.

The incident took place around 5am when he was returning to his residence on scooter after finishing his shift.

“I was riding my scooter towards Raj Nagar. When I was on Jharsa flyover, two men on a motorcycle came and stopped in front of my scooter. The man who was riding pillion aimed a pistol at me. He took away my ring, chain and ₹2,000 and then fled the spot with his accomplice. I was not able to see their motorcycle’s registration number. The man, riding pillion, was wearing a helmet and the other one was wearing a mask to cover his face. After the incident, I went home and called police helpline number,” Misra said in the first information report (FIR).

The police said that there were no CCTV cameras installed near the Jharsa flyover. “We are trying to identify and arrest the suspects. The victim was not able to see their face. No CCTV footage of the incident is available,” said Pawan Kumar, station house officer, Sector 40 police station.

A case was registered under sections 379B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Sector 40 police station on Tuesday, the police said.