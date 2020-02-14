Two booked for molesting teenage girl

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 21:44 IST

Two men were booked for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl who was on her way for tuitions in Greater Noida.

The victim alleged that the suspect and his friend intercepted her on the way and molested her before fleeing. They also threatened her against reporting the matter to anyone.

The suspects were identified as Sonu alias Som Singh and his friend Firasat, both residents of the village where victim lives with her family. She is a class 11 student of a government school.

The victim’s father has filed a complaint in Surajpur police station. He said the two men intercepted his daughter on February 8 around 3pm when she was on her way to her private coaching classes.

“My daughter had complained to me about the two boys stalking her and harassing her. They tried to touch her inappropriately on February 8. When she put up resistance, they fled the spot after threatening to throw acid on her if she reported the matter,” he said in the complaint.

It is alleged that the two suspects had also made casteist remarks about the victim as well. The girl then ran back to her home and narrated the incident to her mother. The family on Thursday filed a complaint at the police station.

Jitendra Deekhit, SHO of Surajpur police station, said a case under sections 354 (molestation), 354(d) (stalking), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC as well under the relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered.

“Primary investigation has revealed that Sonu has previously been to jail for the same offence. We have registered a case and have launched a search for the suspect,” Deekhit said.