e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Two booked for murdering Cong councillor in Malerkotla

Two booked for murdering Cong councillor in Malerkotla

cities Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Hindustantimes
         

SANGRUR

Police on Friday booked two unidentified persons for murdering Congress councillor and owner of a marriage palace in Malerkotla.

Mohammad Anwar, 53, was shot dead in Malerkotla town, around 35km from Sangrur, late on Thursday evening when he was going the attend burial of his friend’s mother. The incident took place on Malerkotla-Ludhiana bypass when unidentified persons fired bullets at Anwar, who was travelling on a scooter.

“Police have registered a case following a complaint by Anwar’s son Naushad. Though police are working on various theories, no arrest has been made so far,” said Malerkotla superintendent of police Manjit Singh Brar.

The case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 25, 27 of the Arms Act at the Malerkotla City-2 police station.

On November 25 last year, a 29-year-old gangster Abdul Rashid was shot dead by four unidentified men during a wedding reception of his brother at a marriage palace in Malerkotla.

tags
top news
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus
Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities