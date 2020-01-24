Two booked for murdering Cong councillor in Malerkotla

cities

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:20 IST

SANGRUR

Police on Friday booked two unidentified persons for murdering Congress councillor and owner of a marriage palace in Malerkotla.

Mohammad Anwar, 53, was shot dead in Malerkotla town, around 35km from Sangrur, late on Thursday evening when he was going the attend burial of his friend’s mother. The incident took place on Malerkotla-Ludhiana bypass when unidentified persons fired bullets at Anwar, who was travelling on a scooter.

“Police have registered a case following a complaint by Anwar’s son Naushad. Though police are working on various theories, no arrest has been made so far,” said Malerkotla superintendent of police Manjit Singh Brar.

The case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 25, 27 of the Arms Act at the Malerkotla City-2 police station.

On November 25 last year, a 29-year-old gangster Abdul Rashid was shot dead by four unidentified men during a wedding reception of his brother at a marriage palace in Malerkotla.