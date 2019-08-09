Two bridges sanctioned in west and south Delhi

delhi

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:33 IST

To improve pedestrian access in arterial roads, the Public Works Department (PWD) has approved the construction of two bridges for walkers in south and west Delhi.

One foot over-bridge (FOB) will be constructed on the busy Mehrauli-Badarpur Road and the other one would come up at Rohtak Road (National Highway-10) in west Delhi.

According to PWD officials, the department had got financial and administrative clearance from the government last week and an estimate of Rs 6.27 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of these two facilities.

“On Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, the FOB will be constructed near Shiv Parvati Mandir in Pul Prahladpur while the other facility will come up in Multan Nagar between Paschim Vihar East and Paschim Vihar West metro stations on NH-10. These FOBs will be built at a cost of Rs 2.60 crore and Rs 3.67 crore, respectively. Both facilities will be disabled friendly and will have elevators,” a PWD official, privy to the development, said.

The official said it was a long-pending demand to construct pedestrian facilities in these areas that witness heavy traffic even during non-peak hours and people have to cross the road on the surface, risking their lives.

“Construction of FOBs is very much required as there is always heavy traffic on both MB Road and NH-10. Both these roads have wider right of way of around 60 metres to 70 metres and pedestrian movement is also heavy on both the stretches because of presence of market areas and religious places,” the official added.

He said construction work would begin in the next three to four months.

There are around 80 FOBs and over 50 subways at different locations. But most of them remain underutilised due to poor maintenance and unhygienic conditions.

Last year, PWD had planned to construct FOBs at several places including Sri Aurobindo Marg near Hauz Khas, near Shakarpur village on the Ring Road, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Mayapuri, Harswaroop Colony near Fatehpur Beri, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Tamil Sangam Marg in RK Puram, Sarai Kale Khan and near Budh Vihar monastery market on the Ring Road.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 21:28 IST