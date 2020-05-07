Two charged in London with Punjab-origin man’s murder

cities

Updated: May 07, 2020 22:59 IST

Scotland Yard on Thursday charged two people in connection with the murder of a London-based man, Baljit Singh, who was assaulted in Hayes on April 25.

Baljit Singh (HT PHOTO)

The two, Manpreet Singh, 20, and Jaspreet Singh, 24, are in custody in a west London police station. A post-mortem at the Fulham mortuary on April 27 gave the cause of Singh’s death as compression to the neck.

Detective chief inspector Helen Rance, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have made two arrests in connection with this tragic incident and our investigation is still very much ongoing. I want to thank the public for their help so far and also renew my appeal for any information”.

The police and the London Ambulance Service were called around 11 pm on April 25 to a report that an unresponsive man had been found in an alleyway at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 37-year-old Singh, who lived locally.

“Mr Singh was subjected to a vicious assault; the severity of which has caused him to lose his life…I would like to appeal directly to anyone who was in the vicinity of Station Road, Hayes from around 22.00 hrs onwards on Saturday night who may have seen the victim in company with two individuals”, Rance added.