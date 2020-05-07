e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two charged in London with Punjab-origin man’s murder

Two charged in London with Punjab-origin man’s murder

cities Updated: May 07, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, London
Hindustantimes
         

Scotland Yard on Thursday charged two people in connection with the murder of a London-based man, Baljit Singh, who was assaulted in Hayes on April 25.

Baljit Singh (HT PHOTO)

The two, Manpreet Singh, 20, and Jaspreet Singh, 24, are in custody in a west London police station. A post-mortem at the Fulham mortuary on April 27 gave the cause of Singh’s death as compression to the neck.

Detective chief inspector Helen Rance, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have made two arrests in connection with this tragic incident and our investigation is still very much ongoing. I want to thank the public for their help so far and also renew my appeal for any information”.

The police and the London Ambulance Service were called around 11 pm on April 25 to a report that an unresponsive man had been found in an alleyway at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 37-year-old Singh, who lived locally.

“Mr Singh was subjected to a vicious assault; the severity of which has caused him to lose his life…I would like to appeal directly to anyone who was in the vicinity of Station Road, Hayes from around 22.00 hrs onwards on Saturday night who may have seen the victim in company with two individuals”, Rance added.

top news
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
First flight carrying stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi lands at Kochi
First flight carrying stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi lands at Kochi
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities