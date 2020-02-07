Two couples commit suicide in separate incidents in Moga

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:25 IST

Moga Four people, two groups of unmarried men and women, committed suicide in separate incidents in Moga, police said on Friday. In the first case, bodies of a man, Hardeep Singh, 25, of Charik village and Neha, 23, of Badhani Kalan village were found hanging from a tree near a canal in Badhani Kalan, a village around 23km from the district headquarters.

Hardeep, a truck driver, and Neha had uploaded a 19-second video clip on social media, expressing their last wish to be cremated together at one place. Police say CCTV footage shows Neha coming out of her house at around 1am on Friday.

In the second case, Rajpreet Singh, 23, and Ramandeep Kaur, 18, of Chand Purana village, around 16km from district headquarters, committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance in their village. Rajpreet worked as a bouncer.

“The police reached the spot after getting information that two bodies were lying in the fields. The bodies have been sent to the civil hospital for a post-mortem. Both were in wedding attire. The woman’s family claims that it was not aware of the relationship. Investigation is on,” said superintendent of police, HS Parmar.

The Baghapurana police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 (police to inquire and report of suicide etc) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).