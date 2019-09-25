Two dead, two injured as auto crashes into truck on Delhi-Meerut expressway

cities

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 22:36 IST

New Delhi

Two men, including a 30-year-old marketing manager of a pharmaceutical company, were killed while a woman and her two-year-old daughter suffered critical injuries after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in crashed into a dumper truck on Delhi-Meerut expressway early Tuesday morning.

Police identified the two men who died as Saurabh (police have shared his first name only), and the 28-year-old auto driver, Gulshan Kumar. Saurabh’s wife, Shefali, and daughter, Ayana, were injured and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in east Delhi’s Patparganj.

Police said that the couple along with their daughter was headed to their home in Haryana’s Faridabad from Anand Vihar railway station when the mishap took place around 4am on Tuesday. The family is native of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The impact of the hit was such that the auto was badly damaged and its occupants were stuck inside. Some passersby informed the police and rescued the injured persons. They were rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital where Saurabh was declared brought dead. His wife and daughter were referred to a private hospital. The auto driver succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, the police said.

The driver of the truck fled the accident spot, leaving behind his vehicle and the occupants of auto-rickshaw that was badly mangled because of the crash, which took place near the Akshardham temple on the carriageway going towards Sarai Kale Khan. A case of rash driving and death by negligence was registered against the absconding truck driver.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 22:36 IST