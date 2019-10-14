e-paper
Two die of dengue, 22 fresh cases reported in Lucknow

cities Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:14 IST
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW: A 12-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman reportedly died of dengue while 22 fresh dengue cases were reported in the city on Monday.

Both the boy and the woman suffered from high fever since the past few days. The boy died during treatment at a private hospital while the woman died at a government hospital.

Health officials said they were yet to get the patients’ records. “We have not received details of death of any dengue patient as yet,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

The chief medical officer of Lucknow Dr Narendra Agrawal has said that FIR will be lodged against private pathologies if they are found misleading people and spreading scare about dengue “No pathology should charge exorbitantly for dengue test and if a complaint is received and found correct, an FIR will be lodged,” he said.

“Dengue can be treated if detected at the correct stage, hence there is no need to panic,” said Dr Raman Kumar, president of the Academy of Family Physicians of India.

Meanwhile, notices were served to 44 people as health teams found conducive environment for mosquito breeding in their homes.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 21:14 IST

