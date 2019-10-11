Two die of suspected dengue in Ajnala, Punjab

cities

Two persons have died of suspected dengue in Ajnala, the district health department said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Asha Rani and Jaspal Singh, both residents of Ajnala.

Asha Rani’s husband Bobby Mahajan said, “My wife was suffering from high fever since last five days and she was admitted in a private hospital, who claimed that she had dengue. We later got her admitted to the Guru Ramdas hospital in Amritsar, were she died while getting treatment.”

Jaspal Singh’s mother Nirmaljeet Kaur said,“My son got fever six days ago. A private hospital in Amritsar claimed that he was suffering from dengue.”

District epidemiologist officer (DEO) Dr Madan Mohan said, “The deceased were admitted in private hospitals in Ajnala and they have not yet been diagnosed ‘positive’ in medical tests from Government Medical College, Amritsar. The samples will be tested to know if they were suffering from dengue or not.”

“Till now, we have detected 164 suspected dengue cases in the district this year. Out of these 60 have tested positive. However, no confirmed dengue death in the district were reported and condition of the patients is stable. We have adequate measures in government hospitals to treat dengue patients,” the DEO said.

According to official data of the health department, 548 positive dengue cases were recorded in Amritsar in 2018, which was more than double the total 222 positive cases reported in 2017.

