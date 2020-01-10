Two Dugri residents held for sodomising 21-year-old man

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:54 IST

The Dugri police have arrested two men for allegedly sodomising a 21-year-old Rupnagar resident in their car on Thursday night.

The victim told the police that the accused Kamalpreet Singh, 25, and Gagandeep Singh, 27, of Preet Nagar of Dugri, lured him on the pretext of getting him a job.

He said he came to Ludhiana looking for a job, and met Kamalpreet, who assured him of finding him work.

On Thursday night, Kamalpreet called him to Grand Walk mall on Ferozepur Road, where he and Gagandeep picked him up in their Hyundai i20. They then drove him to an isolated located and sodomised him in the car.

Sub-inspector Davinder Sharma, station house officer (SHO), Dugri police station, said acting swiftly on the complaint, the police arrested the accused immediately.

They were booked under Sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before a court on Friday, and sent to one-day police remand. If proven, the charge under Section 377 will invite life imprisonment or a sentence that may extend to 10 years.

Police have seized the Hyundai i20 car used in the crime.