Two held for celebratory firing near Jyoti Nagar

cities

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 21:01 IST

New Delhi

Two men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly firing in the air during the wedding ceremony of their relative in northeast Delhi’s Kardampuri near Jyoti Nagar.

The men were arrested after two separate mobile video clippings of the celebratory firing went viral on social media, prompting police to register a case and look for the men involved in the firing.

The video showed the two men firing in the air with countrymade pistols, in the presence of several people, including children. Nobody was injured in the incident. The police later identified the area where the firing took place and zeroed down on the suspects. The two, idetified as Mohammad Salman, 21, and Shavaj Malik,19, were arrested on Tuesday from outside their home.

“A case under section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code and 27 of Arms Act was registered and the duo arrested. A countrymade pistol that was used in the celebratory firing was also seized. We are interrogating the duo to ascertain the source of the illegal pistol,” said Ved Prakash Surya, deputy commissioner of police (northeast).

Police said an FIR was registered on the complaint of a head constable of Jyoti Nagar police station. The head constable in his complaint mentioned that around 8pm on Tuesday, a constable informed him about two mobile videos going viral on social media. The constable had also received the videos on his cellphone as well.

In one 15 second video, a man wearing a red T-shirt is seen loading bullets in a pistol, with 15-20 children standing around him, and dancing to the music.

The man then points his pistol towards the sky and fires a round.

In another video, a man wearing a black shirt is seen firing in the air at the same spot.

“We tapped into our informers and that helped us identify the suspects and the area where the celebratory firing took place. A team went to Kardampuri area. The two suspects tried to flee after seeing the police. However, the policemen chased and caught them. The pistol was recovered from one of them,” said a police officer.

Police said that the celebratory firing took place during the wedding ceremony of Malik’s brother, Shoaib Malik.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 21:01 IST