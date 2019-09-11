Two injured in alleged firing by former MP’s son and brother

cities

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 21:03 IST

At least two persons sustained bullet injuries in an alleged firing by the son and the brother of former BSP MP Shahid Akhlaq in Gudri Bazaar area of Kotwali police station here on Tuesday night. The firing occurred after a brawl over an issue during a cricket match.

The family members of the injured Aashiq Ali and his supporter Amaan, also hurt in the clash, lodged an FIR against six named persons, including former MP’s brother Rashid Akhlaq and son Saqib Akhlaq. Locals also protested the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the accused. Police had to use mild force to disperse the mob that had gathered.

“Police arrested three accused, including Sameer and Salman, said to be supporters of the former MP, late on the Tuesday night and raids are on to nab the main accused,” said AN Singh, SP (City). He said Rashid and Saqib had been charged with opening firing at Aashiq and Amaan.

According to police, the initial dispute took place between children of Aashiq Ali’s family and those of Salahuddin Qureshi’s family. Salahuddin is believed to be close to the former MP. The youngsters were playing cricket on Tuesday when they clashed with each other over some issue and complained to their respective families. Soon Ashiq and Salahuddin reached the spot and argued with each other but locals intervened and they returned their homes.

Later, Salahuddin reported the matter to the former BSP MP. He along with MP’s son Saqib, and brother Rashid with their supporters reached Ali’s shop and allegedly started beating him to teach him a lesson. Rashid and Saquib took out pistols and fired at Ashiq as well as Amaan, who had come there to rescue him. But they were also thrashed and injured by the former MP’s men. Locals immediately informed the police and rushed injured Ashiq and Amaan to the district hospital, police said.

Kotwali CO Dinesh Shukla said that a counter complaint had been submitted from the side of former MP. “Ashiq and his supporters have been accused of pelting stones on the former MP’s house and it was claimed that the firing was opened in defence. He claimed that Rashid and Saquib were being falsely implicated in the case,” the CO said.

“We are investigating the matter from all angles and verifying facts. The process of cancelling arm licenses issued in the name of former MP’s family members has been started. A detailed report with recommendations will be sent to the district magistrate by tonight (Wednesday night),” Shukla added.

