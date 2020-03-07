Two killed as car plunges into gorge in Chamba

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 23:13 IST

Two people were killed and two others injured when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge at Nandgaon in Chamba district on Saturday.

Accident took place around 20 kilometers from Chamba town.

Deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Hussain and Roshan Deen, 32, residents of Silla Gharat village of the district. Seriously injured Shukerdeen, 26, was being shifted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.

Another injured Raffi Mohammad, 38, is under treatment at Chamba Regional Hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Chamba superintendent of police (SP) Monika Bhutungru said that prima facie the driver lost control over the wheel while negotiating a sharp curve.

Police have registered a case under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) and further investigations are on.

One killed as boulder hits vehicle on Kashmir highway

JAMMU: One person died and another was injured when a boulder hit a Srinagar-bound Hyundai Creta car at Marog in Ramban district on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Saturday.

“The vehicle was hit by a shooting stone between Kela Morh and Marog in Ramban area on Jammu-Srinagar NH,” said a police official.

The deceased has been identified as Wasim Azad, 30, and injured as Manzoor Azad,36, both residents of Srinagar.