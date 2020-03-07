e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Two killed as car plunges into gorge in Chamba

Two killed as car plunges into gorge in Chamba

Chamba superintendent of police (SP) Monika Bhutungru said that prima facie the driver lost control over the wheel while negotiating a sharp curve

cities Updated: Mar 07, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Two people were killed and two others injured when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge at Nandgaon in Chamba district on Saturday.

Accident took place around 20 kilometers from Chamba town.

Deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Hussain and Roshan Deen, 32, residents of Silla Gharat village of the district. Seriously injured Shukerdeen, 26, was being shifted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.

Another injured Raffi Mohammad, 38, is under treatment at Chamba Regional Hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Chamba superintendent of police (SP) Monika Bhutungru said that prima facie the driver lost control over the wheel while negotiating a sharp curve.

Police have registered a case under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) and further investigations are on.

One killed as boulder hits vehicle on Kashmir highway

JAMMU: One person died and another was injured when a boulder hit a Srinagar-bound Hyundai Creta car at Marog in Ramban district on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Saturday.

“The vehicle was hit by a shooting stone between Kela Morh and Marog in Ramban area on Jammu-Srinagar NH,” said a police official.

The deceased has been identified as Wasim Azad, 30, and injured as Manzoor Azad,36, both residents of Srinagar.

top news
Develop new proforma of cheque, Supreme Court urges RBI
Develop new proforma of cheque, Supreme Court urges RBI
Three more test positive in India for coronavirus, total confirmed cases 34
Three more test positive in India for coronavirus, total confirmed cases 34
‘Should I die’, KCR asks, declares he doesn’t have a birth certificate
‘Should I die’, KCR asks, declares he doesn’t have a birth certificate
Naveen Patnaik declares 4 names for Odisha RS polls, will need BJP’s help to win all
Naveen Patnaik declares 4 names for Odisha RS polls, will need BJP’s help to win all
Asianet News thanks Centre for revoking suspension and admitting ‘mistake’
Asianet News thanks Centre for revoking suspension and admitting ‘mistake’
Why Arvind Kejriwal is wrong on Kanhaiya, writes Karan Thapar
Why Arvind Kejriwal is wrong on Kanhaiya, writes Karan Thapar
‘I will be killed’, says BJP leader amid Madhya Pradesh political crisis
‘I will be killed’, says BJP leader amid Madhya Pradesh political crisis
Aur Batao: What it means to be a ‘female comic’? Kaneez, Prashasti, Supriya & Niveditha answer
Aur Batao: What it means to be a ‘female comic’? Kaneez, Prashasti, Supriya & Niveditha answer
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities