Two killed, dozen injured as tourist bus overturns in Deoria

cities

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 00:03 IST

Two people were killed and at least a dozen suffered injuries when a tourist bus packed with passengers overturned near Hetimpura checkpost on a national highway in Deoria district of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night.

The bus was on its way to Delhi from Bihar via Deoria when the accident took place at 9pm.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed the district administration to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured who were admitted to the Kasya and Kushinagar community health centres .

The district magistrate and the superintendent of police rushed to spot to oversee the rescue and relief operations as the accident led to traffic chaos on the national highway. Rescue teams evacuated the stranded passengers.