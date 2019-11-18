e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Two killed, dozen injured as tourist bus overturns in Deoria

cities Updated: Nov 18, 2019 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two people were killed and at least a dozen suffered injuries when a tourist bus packed with passengers overturned near Hetimpura checkpost on a national highway in Deoria district of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night.

The bus was on its way to Delhi from Bihar via Deoria when the accident took place at 9pm.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed the district administration to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured who were admitted to the Kasya and Kushinagar community health centres .

The district magistrate and the superintendent of police rushed to spot to oversee the rescue and relief operations as the accident led to traffic chaos on the national highway. Rescue teams evacuated the stranded passengers.

top news
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
When Nitish Kumar surprised Bill Gates with climate change pitch
When Nitish Kumar surprised Bill Gates with climate change pitch
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
2 event management firm staff arrested for showing girl nude photos
2 event management firm staff arrested for showing girl nude photos
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Bill Gates asked what technology can’t resolve. His reply will make you smile
Bill Gates asked what technology can’t resolve. His reply will make you smile
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities