Two killed, one injured as truck hits motorcycle in Noida

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:55 IST

Noida: Two persons were killed and another critically injured after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle early Thursday near Sector 34 Metro station. The three persons were going from Hoshiyarpur village to Morna bus depot to catch a bus for Etah when the accident took place around 6 am.

The deceased were identified as Mukesh, 22, and his sister-in-law Priya, 17. Priya’s brother Sonu, 20, was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Dharmendra Kumar, station house officer, Sector 49 police station, said the accident took place around 6 am. “Mukesh lived in Hoshiyarpur village while his in-laws live in Etah. A few days ago, Sonu and Priya had visited Mukesh’s place. On Thursday morning, they were planning to return home by bus,” he said.

Police said Mukesh had planned to drop his two relatives at the Morna bus depot on his motorcycle. “Mukesh was riding the bike while Priya and Sonu were riding pillion. A speeding truck coming from behind hit the motorcycle,” Kailash Kumar, police post in-charge of Hoshiyarpur, said.

The three fell off the bike and came under the wheels of the truck. Kumar said local residents informed police and a team was rushed to the spot. The victims were taken to a private hospital where two of them were declared dead on arrival and a third was admitted for treatment.

The truck driver managed to escape, leaving the vehicle behind. Kumar said a case of death due to negligence has been registered against the unknown driver under Section 304-A of the IPC in Sector 49 police station.

“We have seized the truck and launched a search for the suspect. The victim’s family members have been informed about the matter,” Kumar said. The bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination and reports are awaited.