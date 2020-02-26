Two land in Ludhiana police net with ₹22.6L in counterfeit notes

cities

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 22:38 IST

Police have arrested two youths employed at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) with ₹22.6 lakh in fake currency.

The police have also recovered a printer, a laptop and a motorcycle among other equipment from the accused — Vicky, 22, of Tajpur village in Raikot and Sahil Puhal, 21, alias Sahil, of New Dashmesh Nagar in Ayali Khurd.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, detective) Simrat Pal Singh Dhindsa said, “Following a tip-off, a check point was installed at the Arora traffic crossing in Shimlapuri on Tuesday evening. The accused were carrying a black bag on a motorcycle without a number plate. When checked, ₹9.2 lakh in counterfeit notes was recovered from their possession.”

“Later the police recovered ₹13.4 lakh along with a laptop, a printer, a lamination machine, two mobile phones, three cutters, eight ink tubes, a thinner, two scales and other chemicals from Vicky’s house,” Dhindsa said.

CHHATTISGARH LINK

Dhindsa said Vicky has studied till Class 8 and Sahil till Class 12. “The two were working in the laundry section of the DMCH and learnt how to make fake currency from a video on YouTube. Through the comment section of the same video, they came in contact with a Chhattisgarh-based man who used to provide them the clients,” he said.

He said the accused confessed to have handed over ₹5 lakh in fake currency to four persons near Kali Mata Mandir in Haibowal.

“The accused got a third of the total deal that the Chhattisgarh man used to strike with the clients. We are trying to trace the four persons and also contacting the Chhattisgarh police to trace the man,” he said.

REMANDED IN POLICE CUSTODY

A case under Sections 489A, 489B, 489C and 489D (counterfeiting currency or bank notes) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at the Shimlapuri police station. The two were produced before the court and remanded in two-day police custody.