Two men end life in Mohali

Two men end life in Mohali

In the first case, a suicide note was recovered in which the victim had written that he was taking the extreme step following mental stress and no one [else] was responsible for that.

cities Updated: Jul 01, 2020 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
One of the victims was working in a private company at Bestech Towers in Sector 66, Mohali.
One of the victims was working in a private company at Bestech Towers in Sector 66, Mohali.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 52-year-old Rajasthan man and a 22-year-old Haryana man on Wednesday allegedly committed suicides in two separate cases here.

In the first case, the victim was working under a local contractor for the last 30 years and had been living alone, said the police.

On Wednesday morning, when another contractor reached the victim’s room, he found him hanging from a ceiling fan. Police said a suicide note was recovered in which the victim had written that he was taking the extreme step following mental stress and no one [else] was responsible for that.

The victim’s body has been kept in the mortuary of Dera Bassi civil hospital for postmortem. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated.

In the second case, a 22-year-old youth hanged himself at his paying guest accommodation in Phase 11 on Wednesday evening.

The victim was working in a private company at Bestech Towers in Sector 66 here. The youth was found hanging from a wooden ladder on the terrace of the PG building. The suicide was captured on CCTV camera.

The victim’s friends said he had been in his room all day due to a weekly holiday. Inquest proceedings were initiated.

