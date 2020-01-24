Two men held for robbing goods-laden truck at gunpoint; had posed as cops in SUV

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 18:39 IST

Greater Noida: Police Friday arrested two suspects involved in robbing a truck loaded with electronic goods from its driver on December 13 in Greater Noida.

The suspects – Dhan Singh, a resident of Faridabad, and Deepak, a resident of Bagpat – along with two others, intercepted the truck and forced the driver to stop after overtaking him in a Mahindra Bolero. The suspects then snatched the truck and had fled the spot.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) said on December 13, 2019, truck driver Amit Kumar had filed a complaint regarding the incident in Surajpur police station.

“The driver was carrying electronic goods from Phase 2 in Noida and was going to deliver them in Greater Noida. When the truck reached near Crowne Plaza hotel, four men reached there in a white Bolero and forced him to stop,” he said.

Kumar alleged that the accused persons posed as policemen. “They asked me to show the papers of the vehicle and as well as those of the goods. I showed them the documents but they soon overpowered me at gunpoint and packed me into the SUV’s rear seat,” he said.

The suspects then snatched his phone, ₹5,000 cash and truck and dumped him on the way.

Chander said police have registered a case under Section 392 (robbery) of the IPC. “The police had arrested one suspect, Monu, and recovered the truck a day after the incident took place. The other accomplices were still on the run,” he said.

On Friday, the police received information about the movement of some suspected criminals near Ghanta Chowk in Surajpur.

“A team reached the spot and arrested the two persons who were travelling in the same SUV that was used to rob the truck driver. They had placed a police cap in the vehicle and posed as cops. We are investigating how they got hold of the police cap,” Chander said.

The two were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.