Two men open fire in Ludhiana gurdwara, nabbed

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 22:26 IST

Panic spread in Sahibana village as two miscreants opened fire inside a gurdwara in an attempt to steal money from a locker box. The two were, however, nabbed by villagers and handed over to the police.

The accused were identified as Krishan Pal, 30, and Deepak Kumar, 20, both residents of labour quarters in Islam Ganj. Police have recovered a 15mm pistol, seven live cartridges, a sharp-edged weapon, a motorcycle and ₹380 from their possession.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when Tehal Singh, president of the management committee of Shri Ravidas Gurdwara, was sleeping in the hall of the gurdwara. At around 1.15 am, two men barged into the gurdwara and tried to steal the locker keys from him. When he resisted, the accused fired a shot from his gun but he raised an alarm. The accused made a failed attempt to flee on their bike but were nabbed by villagers and handed over to the police.

ASI Dharampal, the investigating officer, said the accused worked as labourers in a factory and had been involved in several cases of snatchings and thefts. “We have traced some old cases registered against them. The accused had brought the weapon from Uttar Pradesh,” he said while adding that the accused are still being questioned.

A case under Section 392 (robbery), 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act has now been registered against the accused at Jamalpur police station.