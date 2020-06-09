e-paper
Home / Cities / Two men with travel history among 5 Covid-19 cases in Panchkula; district count climbs to 41

Two men with travel history among 5 Covid-19 cases in Panchkula; district count climbs to 41

The district reported its first case on March 21 and was on the road to recovery when it witnessed a spike in the past one week, with 15 cases surfacing within seven days

Jun 09, 2020
Five people tested positive for coronavirus disease on Tuesday, taking Panchkula district’s total count of confirmed cases to 41.

The district reported its first case on March 21 and was on the road to recovery when it witnessed a spike in the past one week, with 15 cases surfacing within seven days. All these cases remain active.

Two men, aged 23 and 51, and a woman, aged 48, are among the fresh cases. Residents of Sector 21, they were in contact with a positive patient.

The other two are a 45-year-old man from Sector 6 and a 42-year-old man from Sector 17.

“Both of them have travel history,” said Dr Rajiv Narwal, nodal officer, Covid-19. “While the Sector 17 resident had returned from Hyderabad on June 5, the man from Sector 6 had recently returned from Delhi on Jan Shatabdi.”

Looking at the spike in cases, the Panchkula health department has decided to take samples of every resident returning from red zone areas, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

