Two minor sisters forced to work as domestic helps rescued in Panipat

Two minor sisters forced to work as domestic helps rescued in Panipat

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 23:46 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Two minor sisters in the age group of 5-7, who were forced to work as domestic helps by their uncle and aunt, were rescued by members of the district child welfare committee (DCWC) from a house in industrial area of Panipat on Thursday.

The members of the committee said that the girls were not fed properly. They said the children were wearing torn clothes and had injury marks on their bodies. One of the girls was unable to speak and hence could not reveal much, they said.

Talking to Hindustan Times, DCWC chairman Padma Rani said, “The child helpline had got a phone call from a neighbour of the victims and a team of the DCWC rescued them from the house.”

She said that during the investigation, it was found that father of the girls had died about four years ago and mother, who was mentally unstable, had also left the house. The girls were living with their uncle Sompal and aunt Santosh, who forced them to work and did not allow them to go to school. She said the girls were sent to the orphanage in Panipat after medical examination.

The chairperson also alleged that the Panipat police did not take prompt action against the accused and did not file an FIR even after a complaint was filed on Wednesday. Panipat superintendent of police Sumit Kumar said that as per the complaint the girls were living with their uncle and an FIR is being registered against the accused.

Sajjan Kumar, incharge of Chadnibagh police station of Panipat, said that he was not aware whether the FIR was registered or not as he had could not go to the police station since morning.

