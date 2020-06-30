e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two policemen on patrol duty shot dead in Haryana’s Sonepat district

Two policemen on patrol duty shot dead in Haryana’s Sonepat district

Special police officer, constable were patrolling the area near Butana check-post when they were killed on Monday night

chandigarh Updated: Jun 30, 2020 09:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

ROHTAK: Two police personnel patrolling the area near Butana check-post, which falls under Sonepat’s Baroda police station, were shot dead by unidentified assailants on Monday night, police said.

The dead have been identified as special police officer (SPO) Kaptan Singh and constable Ravinder Kumar. Both of them were posted at Butana check-post.

Senior police officials have reached the spot and started investigation.

