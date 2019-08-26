Two UP policemen commit ‘suicide’ in Kasganj, Agra

cities

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 18:46 IST

Two policemen in their fifties allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Kasganj and Agra districts on Sunday and Monday, the police said on Monday. No suicide note was found in either case.

These two incidents are an addition to the growing list of alleged instances of suicide by police personnel in Uttar Pradesh this year.

In the first incident, Devi Singh, 54, a sub-inspector posted at Dariyabganj police outpost in Kasganj district, allegedly shot himself in the head with his service revolver on Sunday, the police said.

The body was recovered from an under-construction fire brigade building on Sunday night and sent for post-mortem, the police added. The police recovered nine bullets, a revolver and a used cartridge from the spot, an official said.

Additional superintendent of police, Kasganj, Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said, “No reason for the alleged suicide has surfaced. Initial query revealed there was not much work pressure. The deceased is survived by his wife, three daughters, who are married, and a son aged 20 years. The family members took the body to Mathura district. The cremation took place in Mathura on Monday.”

‘We have recovered a mobile phone, but no suicide note was found,” added the police official.

Tripathi said Devi Singh was a resident of the trans-Yamuna area in Mathura. Sources said the sub-inspector reached the under- construction building on a motorcycle, spoke to a guard at the site and moved ahead only to return later to allegedly commit suicide.

In the second incident, Jitendra Singh, 54, a head constable posted at Kagarol police station in Agra district, allegedly hanged himself at his rented accommodation near the police station on Monday.

SK Pandey, the officer incharge of Kagarol police station, said the reason for the alleged suicide was not known.

“There was no suicide note. He had attempted to hang himself in September 2018 too but was saved. Singh was counselled and granted leave to resolve any problem he had, but he took his life last night,” Pandey said.

“The 54-year-old head went to his rented accommodation near the police station on Sunday night, but was found dead on Monday. He hanged himself supposedly on Sunday- Monday night,” said Pandey.

The head constable belonged to Aligarh district. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Earlier, on August 16, Arjun Rana, a policeman attached with Bijnore police lines, allegedly shot himself with his service rifle.

Another constable Madhup Singh, posted at Balni police station in Baghpat, committed suicide at his residence in Ghaziabad on the same day.

In May, head-constable Sanjeev Balyan, posted at Nagfani police station in Moradabad, had shot himself while on duty.

In March, a 24-year-old UP Police constable, Arun Kumar, had committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Mathura.

Kuldeep Singh, a sub-inspector from Kankarkheda area in Meerut, committed suicide at his residence in Deoband area in January.

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 18:46 IST