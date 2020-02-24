e-paper
Two vehicles set ablaze over weekend

cities Updated: Feb 24, 2020 21:01 IST
PUNE: Two vehicles were set ablaze by miscreants in two separate incidents during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in Pune.

In the first incident, a TVS Jupiter was set ablaze between 11:45pm on Saturday and 1:30am on Sunday. A complaint was lodged by Siddharth Kute, 18, a resident of Narhe.

Kute had parked his vehicle near an under-construction house in Krushnainagar area of Narhe. In the midnight hour, his vehicle was set ablaze causing damage worth Rs 40,000.

In the second incident, a complaint was lodged by Akanksha Davare, 23, a resident of Warje. Her Honda Activa was parked near Siddharth chowk in Ramnagar area of Warje. Around 12:30am on Sunday, her vehicle was set ablaze causing damage worth Rs 30,000, according to her complaint.

A case under Sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred or (in case of agricultural produce) ten rupees) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code each was registered at both Sinhgad road and Warje police stations.

