Two wanted men arrested after police encounter

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 19:02 IST

Noida: Two wanted men, in their early thirties, were arrested by the Sector 49 police on Thursday following an encounter near Sector 112 during a vehicle checking. An auto-rickshaw stolen from Ghaziabad was recovered from them.

The suspects were identified as Narendra Pardi, of Guna in MP, and Manish Pardi, of Aurangabad, Maharashtra. They were both injured in the police encounter.

According to police, there was a tip-off about the movement of the suspects in the district to commit a crime.

“Based on the information, a check-point was set up near Sorkha. Around 10.15am, the two suspects, who were travelling in the stolen auto along with their two accomplices, were stopped by a team from the crime branch and from Sector 49 police station. However, they tried to flee and fired two shots at our team. The duo was injured in the retaliatory firing,” Dharmendra Sharma, station house officer, Sector 49 police station, said.

He said the injured were taken to the district hospital for treatment while the other two, identified as Mithun and Nandu, managed to flee. A search is on for them, police said.

Police said the two men belong to the Pardi gang, who are infamous for committing house robberies and stealing cash and jewellery. They would do a recce during the day, identify the houses they would target and then carry out the robberies at night. Most of them come from the Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, police said.

Two countrymade pistols, live cartridges and the stolen auto were recovered from the suspects. They also have multiple cases of robberies and loots registered against them in various police stations of Noida and Hapur and the two also have a reward of ₹25,000 each on their capture, announced by the Gautam Budh Nagar police.

