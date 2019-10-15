Two-wheelers will be exempted from Delhi’s odd-even drive

cities

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:39 IST

New Delhi

Two-wheelers will continue to be exempted from the third edition of the odd-even road rationing drive and the penalty on violators will be Rs 4,000 instead of Rs 20,000, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with Gahlot and other stakeholders on Monday evening.

Following this, Gahlot, on Tuesday, wrote a note to the transport commissioner, asking him to prepare a final proposal for the drive in which two-wheelers would be exempted.

The odd-even drive, in which odd and even numbered cars will ply on alternate days, will be implemented in Delhi from November 4-15 and will be effective from 8 am to 8 pm, the government said.

“With 7.3 million two-wheelers registered in Delhi and more than a lakh crossing the city daily, the sheer volume of two-wheelers is humongous. Even after adding 2,000 private buses to our existing fleet of over 5,500 state-run buses during the drive, the city’s public transport system won’t be able to take the load of 3.65 million two-wheelers that would be off road each day if they are included in the drive,” Gahlot said.

The minister said the government had decided to impose a penalty of Rs 4,000 for violation, which is double the fine imposed in the scheme’s previous editions. During the last two drives in January and April 2016, the penalty was Rs 2,000.

“The penalty prescribed under the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act was as high as Rs 20,000. Since violation of the odd-even drive is a compoundable offence, the state transport department will soon issue a notification, stating that the penalty will be Rs 4,000 instead,” he said.

Gahlot, however, clarified that penalties for all other compoundable offences would remain as prescribed under the MV Act and remain unchanged as of now.

On Friday, the transport department had suggested inclusion of two-wheelers in the odd-even drive, but only during off-peak hours. It had suggested they be allowed to ply only from 8am to 11am during the drive and be rationed based on odd and even registration numbers for the remaining part of the day.

“But Kejriwal has rejected this proposal now,” said a senior official in the CM’s office.

On Saturday, unlike the last two drives, Kejriwal announced that private CNG vehicles, for the first time, would have to follow the odd-even rationing arrangement. Out of over 11 million registered vehicles in Delhi, about 5.5 lakh are private CNG cars.

This means only CNG-fuelled vehicles such as auto-rickshaws, taxis, trucks, buses, tempos and gramin sewas would be allowed to ply during the 12-day arrangement.

The chief minister, however, said women drivers would continue to be exempted for safety reasons.

On continuing with the policy to exempt women from the drive, Kejriwal had said such vehicles will be allowed on only three scenarios. “Either it should be an all-women car, meaning a car having a woman driver and women passengers or a car driven by a woman alone. Besides, those vehicles with women drivers and children below the age of 12 will also be exempted,” the chief minister said.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 21:39 IST