e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two women among four booked for robbing Ludhiana trader of his car, cash

Two women among four booked for robbing Ludhiana trader of his car, cash

Had called the victim on the pretext of helping him with his Honda City’s sale, but thrashed him and fled with his car during test drive.

cities Updated: Aug 14, 2020 18:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Police have booked four persons, including two women, for robbing a 36-year-old man of his car and Rs 40,000 in cash in Dugri.

Investigators said the victim, Kunal Dev Malhotra, 36, of Dugri Phase-3, knew the female accused, Gurdeep Kaur of Gauhala Road and Sinki.

The other accused are Paramjit Singh of Islam Ganj and Surinder Kumar of Kot Alamgir.

Malhotra told the police that he traded in computer software and hardware. As he was interested in selling his Honda City, Kaur had offered to help him.

On July 15, Kaur called him to Dugri road, stating that someone wanted to buy his car. There, she introduced the two men as her uncles. During the test drive, the accused started thrashing him in the moving car. They drove to an isolated placed, robbed him of Rs 40,000 in cash and fled in his car after throwing him out.

ASI Avtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said the victim filed the complaint on Thursday after his attempts to get the car back failed.

A case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. The ASI said they will arrest the accused soon.

top news
Entire nation pays tribute to sacrifices of Galwan Valley: President Kovind
Entire nation pays tribute to sacrifices of Galwan Valley: President Kovind
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
India urges China to complete stalled disengagement process along LAC
India urges China to complete stalled disengagement process along LAC
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In