Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Two-year-old girl raped by neighbour in Delhi

cities Updated: Dec 23, 2019 21:53 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi:

A two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 19-year-old neighbour, a tailor, in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur on Sunday night. Police said they have arrested the man and the girl’s condition is stable.

According to the police, they got a call from a hospital around 9.30 am on Monday, reporting that a toddler has been sexually assaulted.

A senior police officer who, did not wish to be named, said a police team was told by the girl’s parents that they found injuries on her private parts on Sunday evening and suspecting that something was wrong, rushed her to nearby clinic.

“Suspecting rape, the doctors at the clinic referred the girl to a hospital where the assault was confirmed. We checked CCTV footage from the area and questioned locals to find the suspect. Preliminary probe revealed the girl was last seen with her neighbour near a secluded park,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said they arrested the man and he confessed to have sexually assaulted the girl. “He said he offered the girl a toffee and took her along to a secluded stretch near a park where he raped her. The man was arrested under sections of rape and the POCSO Act. The girl who was admitted to the hospital was released Monday evening as her condition was stable,” the DCP said.

The girl’s parents work as daily wage labourers.

