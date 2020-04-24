e-paper
Home / Cities / Uber Essential, Uber Medic launched in Mohali

Uber Essential, Uber Medic launched in Mohali

Since the administration has adequate vehicles, Uber Medic will be placed at the disposal of the Mohali civil surgeon to be used to serve the needy

cities Updated: Apr 24, 2020 19:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Uber Essential will provide 24 vehicles to the residents round-the-clock for any health/medical emergency within the district. The vehicles can be booked using the Uber mobile application.
Uber Essential will provide 24 vehicles to the residents round-the-clock for any health/medical emergency within the district. The vehicles can be booked using the Uber mobile application. (REUTERS)
         

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan on Friday flagged off Uber Essential and Uber Medic initiatives, in collaboration with Uber India, to provide vehicles round-the-clock for essential emergency transportation of residents and frontline workers within the district.

As per the arrangement, Uber Essential will provide 24 vehicles to the residents round-the-clock for any health/medical emergency within the district. The vehicles can be booked using Uber’s mobile application.

Uber Medic, on the other hand, will provide 20 vehicles for use by frontline workers of the health department as well as the administration. The DC, however, said since the administration had adequate vehicles, Uber Medic will be placed at the disposal of the Mohali civil surgeon to be used to serve the needy.

