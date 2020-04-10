Unclaimed bodies to be cremated in gas chamber at cremation ground in Ludhiana

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:00 IST

To cremate unclaimed bodies of Covid-19 patients, the municipal corporation (MC) has decided to use the cremation ground near the Dholewal military complex, run by the Ramgarhia Education Council. The bodies will be cremated in gas chambers and steps have been taken to ensure social distancing of attendants.

A recent incident in the city, where a son refused to cremate the body of his mother, who died of coronavirus, had sent shock waves among city residents. Finally, the administration had to step in and perform the last rites of the deceased.

MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar also visited a few cremation grounds, including those in Model Town Extension and near the Dholewal military complex on Friday.

According to the officials, the cremation machinery kept at the Model Town Extension ground was not operational following which a decision was taken to finalise the cremation ground near the Dholewal military complex, where population is also low.

Brar said, “So far, we have not received any information regarding any cremation ground management disallowing the cremation of Covid-19 positive victims. But, now we have finalised the Dholewal military complex ground, where bodies will be cremated in the gas chamber. Markings have already been made to ensure social distancing and only a limited number of people will be present during cremation.”

President of the Ramgarhia Education Council Ranjodh Singh said he had asked the MC to sanitise the ground after and before cremations.

He added personal protection equipment (PPE) kits should also be provided to the three staff members of the cremation ground, who would be present during cremation.

He said only five persons would be allowed to be present during cremation.

VOLUNTEERS STEP IN TO CREMATE UNCLAIMED BODIES

After the son of a woman refused to cremate the body of his Covid-19 positive mother, two groups, led by IAS officer Manpreet Singh Chhatwal and in-charge of traffic marshals in Ludhiana, have voluntarily come forward for cremating unclaimed bodies in the city.

Special secretary, animal husbandry and higher education, Chhatwal said he, with other volunteers from the Maa Baglamukhi Dham, Pakhowla Road, have sought permission from the state government for this purpose and, if allowed, they would perform last rites of unclaimed bodies with full precautions.

Four traffic marshals, Mandeep Keshav Guddu, Charanjit Singh Fateh, Prince Kapoor and Sanjeev Kumar Tinku, have also offered to cremate unclaimed bodies across the state.

They said, “There have been reports that people are refusing to cremate bodies of their relatives. They want that no family should suffer at this time of crisis and every person, who dies due to this disease, should be properly cremated.”

They would work on the directions of the administration and take all precautions while cremating the bodies, the marshals said.