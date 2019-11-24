Under-staffed to deal with city’s hyper-devp: Pune fire brigade, an issue burning to a boil

cities

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 20:42 IST

PUNE If congested roads, narrow lanes, increasing slums are some of the challenges faced by the staff-crunched fire department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the rising number of highrise buildings is adding to the burden. The fire department is facing a staff shortage of 50 per cent, according to Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer.

Ranpise, said, “Since the past five to six years, recruitment has been frozen as the new rules are yet to be approved by the state government. Due to this, we are not able to recruit new people or promote the existing staff.”

“We have 910 positions out of which only 385 positions are filled. There is a shortage of more than 50 per cent. Despite regular correspondence, there is no reply from the state on the new rules,” said Ranpise.

”Due to shortage of staff, we are not able to start our fire station at Market Yard which is ready. There are three more fire stations at Hadapsar, Dhanori and Sinhgad road which are almost ready but without staff, it is of no use,” he added.

Permissions given for highrise buildings

The civic body has given permissions to high rise buildings which are even more than 100 metres. A high rise committee headed by the Pune divisional commissioner is constituted which also includes officials from civic body’s building permission committee and fire department take a call on each high rise committee. A senior official who attended the meeting, on condition of anonymity, said, “PMC till date has approved permissions for only nine high rise buildings which are above 70 metres. These include buildings which are within the city limits but in October 2017 the PMC limits extended and included new villages. There are taller buildings which are beyond 100 metres and were approved by the town planning authority.’

According to officials, PMC fire department is currently equipped with ladders that go up to 70 metres and can douse fires, but with newer buildings going as high as 150 metres, the civic body states that only the in-house fire extinguishing system will work in emergencies.

Shantanu Goel, additional municipal commissioner, who heads the fire and disaster management department said, “Currently, PMC has fire fighting ability for up to 70 metres and we are working on procuring equipment to reach up to 100 metres in an emergency.”

Ranpise said, “As per the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2009, the onus of the fire compliance falls on the owner of the property, either the builder of the society which has to ensure that the in-house fire compliance system is functional.”

Congested roads

Besides the high rises, crammed space is a major issue fire department faced during November last year when fire gutted over 100 hutments in Patil Estate. The cramped spaces made it difficult for the hose to reach the interior areas of the slum.

“For narrow lanes, we can attach hoses one after another and extend till 1000 metres. Each hose is about 15 metres. However, we first try to get the fire tender as close as possible to the fire spot,” said Ranpise.

Vivek Velankar, an activist, said, “People living in slums or in peth areas have no financial aid or scope of development and are dependent on PMC in case of fire incidents. If the civic body can purchase taller ladders for high rise buildings then why not find a portable way to reach in a time of need in congested areas, just like two-wheeler ambulances in case of medical emergencies.”