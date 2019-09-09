Underage scooterist out for late-night snacks killed in mishap

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:29 IST

A 17-year-old helmetless scooterist was killed after a car hit his vehicle from the rear at the Old Airport Chowk in Hallomajra on late Sunday night.

The deceased, identified as Deepanshu, was a native of Punjab’s Mansa district.

Police said he lived in a paying guest facility in Sector 33. The accident took place around 1:30am when the teenager was on his way with his friends for late-night snacks at a highway dhaba. His friends were riding another vehicle.

Deepanshu was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead. He had received multiple injuries on the head, police said.

The unidentified car driver fled the scene after leaving his vehicle behind.

Cops at the Sector 31 station have registered a case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by endangering life of others) of the Indian Penal Code against the car driver. Police are working to identify him with the help of the car’s registration number.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 19:43 IST