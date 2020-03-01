e-paper
Home / Cities / Undertrial denied home-cooked food, attacks policemen

Undertrial denied home-cooked food, attacks policemen

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 01:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
A 26-year-old undertrial allegedly attacked a few members of the police escort party after they did not allow him to have home-cooked food. Mohammad Sohal Shaukat Ali, attacked the policemen inside a police van at Naupada , when he was being brought back to Thane Central Jail after his appearance in Dindoshi court.

“He spit on one policeman and manhandled another one. He also bit the finger of another policeman,” Sukhada Narkar said. He also banged his head on the window grill of the van. He was rushed to the civil. Ali was taken to the jail later. A case has been registered.

