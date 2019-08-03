Unnao rape victim’s accident: CBI gets three-day custody remand of truck driver, cleaner

lucknow

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:25 IST

Special judicial magistrate of the CBI court, Anuradha Shukla, on Saturday gave the central agency three-day custody remand of truck driver Ashish Kumar Pal and cleaner Mohan in the case of Unnao rape victim’s road accident in Rae Bareli on July 28.

The court also gave permission for MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Jai Pal Singh Sengar alias Atul Singh to be interrogated. The MLA is lodged at the Sitapur district prison, while Atul Singh is lodged at the Unnao district jail.

The central agency, however, had sought seven-day custody remand of the driver and the cleaner. The custody remand will start at 3pm on Saturday and end at 3pm on August 6. CBI prosecuter Rambabu Kanaujiya argued the case on behalf of the central agency.

Now, the CBI would take the driver and the cleaner to the accident site in Rae Bareli for further probe.

Earlier, on Friday, the CBI had produced the driver and the cleaner before the court, when the court had ordered seven-day judicial custody of the two.

The court on Friday had also allowed the CBI to question the rape survivor’s uncle, who is currently lodged at Delhi’s Tihar jail.

To recall, the court amended its transit remand order for the driver and cleaner, which was issued on Friday. It did so after the CBI’s public prosecutor informed it about the Supreme Court’s latest order staying the (immediate) transfer of the Rae Bareli accident case to New Delhi.

A Supreme Court bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Rajan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta -- on Friday kept its earlier order regarding the transfer of the case in abeyance after solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, informed the court that the accident took place on July 28 and the investigation was in progress. The Apex Court accepted the CBI’s plea seeking more time to probe the Rae Bareli accident case.

The Supreme Court on Thursday had ordered transferring all five cases related to the Unnao rape incident to the court of Dharmesh Sharma, district judge, Tis Hazari court, New Delhi.

Pal was driving the truck that rammed into the victim’s car in Rae Bareli on July 28, grievously injuring her and her lawyer and killing two of her aunts. Mohan was the cleaner of the truck.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 16:43 IST