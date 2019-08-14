UP government initiative: Students, teachers, parents to take oath to protect girls this Independence Day

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 23:43 IST

To spread awareness in society on the issue of girls’ safety, the Uttar Pradesh government will organise ‘balika suraksha shapath’ (pledge to protect girls) programmes at government schools, offices and public places on Independence Day. The oath would be administered during I-day functions across the state, said officials.

“The ‘balika suraksha shapath’ will be administered at schools, offices and public places after the Independence Day cultural functions,” said Monika S Garg, principal secretary, women and child development department, in her order.

She said students, teachers, parents and government officials will all come together to pledge their support for the cause.

The state government on July 1 had rolled out a month-long awareness campaign on girls’ safety. This oath-taking initiative is being seen as an extension of the same drive.

“Girls will take oath to create and spread awareness about their rights, while boys will take oath to ensure the safety of girls and respect them. Parents will also be administered an oath to not discriminate among their children on the basis of gender. Whether a son or a daughter, they must give all their children equal opportunities,” said Garg.

Students and teachers both appreciated the government’s initiative. “This oath-taking programme will be effective in bringing positive changes in people’s minds. I hope it leaves an impact on both children and their parents,” said Anita Arya, a primary school teacher of UP’s Bahraich district.

She said the oath should be made a part of the morning assembly at schools. “Administering such oath on Independence Day is a noble idea. It will boost the children’s morale as well as the parents’ awareness about the safety and rights of their girls,” said Arya.

Child rights activist Prateek Kumar Singh said, “Girls, boys and their parents are the three most important stakeholders of the girls’ safety and empowerment movement. While oath-taking is a symbolic ritual, it will still impact young minds.”

Garg said that according to the directives of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, similar oath-taking programmes will also be organised on Gandhi Jayanti, Republic Day and other important national occasions.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 23:43 IST