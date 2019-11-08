e-paper
UPPCL ex-MD grilled for five hours

  Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The UP Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Friday expedited its probe into the scam involving investment of over Rs 2,200 crore of UPPCL employees’ provident fund in Mumbai-based Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL).

Sleuths questioned UPPCL former MD AP Mishra for over five hours by showing documents signed by him in connection with the multi-crore scam. Moreover, some electronic devices were seized from the Agra residence of Praveen Kumar Gupta, former secretary of the corporation’s employees’ trust, said EOW officials.

An EOW official said a team led by deputy superintendent of police took Gupta to Agra, where his family stays, to recover a laptop, mobile phone and two pen drives that contained some information related to the alleged employees’ PF investment scam.

He said the electronic devices were seized and Gupta was being brought back to Lucknow.

Earlier in the day, Gupta was also brought face to face with AP Mishra and former director (finance) Sudhanshu Dwivedi for cross-questioning. He said the three accused were also questioned individually.

The official said Mishra was questioned for most of the time as he was one of the most influential persons in the UPPCL and had a say in the employees’ provident fund investment in DHFL.

He said Mishra was questioned for over five hours and the EOW team revisited the employees’ trust office at Shakti Bhawan for the fourth time to collect some more documents including a diary.

The official said a former employee of DHFL was also called for questioning on Thursday as he was in constant touch with Gupta while another ex-employee was called on Friday.

The EOW will soon question all the former board members of UPPCL, said a senior police official. Union agriculture secretary Sanjay Aggarwal, was one of the board members.

The EOW teams had conducted searches at the residences of Sudhanshu Dwivedi and AP Mishra in Lucknow on Wednesday. During the search at Mishra’s house, the cops recovered some documents while no asset was recovered from anyone’s house.

Gupta and Dwivedi were arrested on November 2 after the state government got an FIR registered against them for their alleged involvement in the scam while Mishra was arrested on November 5 after the EOW team found evidences about his alleged involvement in it.

 

