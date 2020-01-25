Use tableau rejected by Centre for Shivaji Park Jan 26 parade, orders CM

cities

After Maharashtra’s tableau for the Republic Day parade in Delhi was rejected by the Centre, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Friday directed that it be presented at the parade at Shivaji Park.

The Shivaji Park parade will be presided over by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The state had prepared a tableau based on the theme of the 350th birth anniversary of Kanhoji Angre, the first notable chief of Maratha Navy, who fought against the British, Dutch and Portuguese on the coast of India in the 18th century. However, the Centre did not select the state’s tableau for the Delhi parade. The state cultural affairs department had suggested three other themes for the parade, but none of them were selected, following which senior Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena leaders accused the Centre for being “vengeful”.

“The CM has decided to use the tableau for the Republic Day parade at Shivaji Park. He decided to use the theme based on the life of Kanhoji Angre,” said an official from the CM’s office. The tableau has been prepared by art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai. “It features the equestrian statue of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji and Kanhoji as admiral of the Maratha Navy. An actor will be playing the role of Kanhoji’s live,” said an official from the state cultural affairs department.

Madhav Bhandari, Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit spokesperson, welcomed the move and said,“The way he built the Maratha Navy, Kanhoji Angre has a special place in history. The state should also work to give justice to the people living in coastal belt.”