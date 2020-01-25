e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Use tableau rejected by Centre for Shivaji Park Jan 26 parade, orders CM

Use tableau rejected by Centre for Shivaji Park Jan 26 parade, orders CM

cities Updated: Jan 25, 2020 00:31 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

 After Maharashtra’s tableau for the Republic Day parade in Delhi was rejected by the Centre, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Friday directed that it be presented at the parade at Shivaji Park.

The Shivaji Park parade will be presided over by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The state had prepared a tableau based on the theme of the 350th birth anniversary of Kanhoji Angre, the first notable chief of Maratha Navy, who fought against the British, Dutch and Portuguese on the coast of India in the 18th century. However, the Centre did not select the state’s tableau for the Delhi parade. The state cultural affairs department had suggested three other themes for the parade, but none of them were selected, following which senior Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena leaders accused the Centre for being “vengeful”.

“The CM has decided to use the tableau for the Republic Day parade at Shivaji Park. He decided to use the theme based on the life of Kanhoji Angre,” said an official from the CM’s office. The tableau has been prepared by art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai. “It features the equestrian statue of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji and Kanhoji as admiral of the Maratha Navy. An actor will be playing the role of Kanhoji’s live,” said an official from the state cultural affairs department.

Madhav Bhandari, Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit spokesperson, welcomed the move and said,“The way he built the Maratha Navy, Kanhoji Angre has a special place in history. The state should also work to give justice to the people living in coastal belt.”

top news
Virus footprint grows; 11 isolated across India
Virus footprint grows; 11 isolated across India
2G mobile internet services being restored in Kashmir
2G mobile internet services being restored in Kashmir
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities